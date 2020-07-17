Columbus water rate hike wins first approval

Columbus City Utilities is moving forward with a rate hike proposal.

The city water company is looking to increase its rates, in large part to replace aging infrastructure, including water mains some of which are more than 100 years old.

A recent survey of 300 miles of the city’s water mains shows that much of the infrastructure is aging. A third of the city water mains are more than 50 years old, and 10 percent are 100 years old or older The proposed rate increase would allow the city to replace just under two miles of water main a year.

The Utilities Service Board approved the proposal yesterday.

Under a tentative time line, the first increases would go into effect in August of next year. The rate increase is scheduled to go before City Council at the council’s Tuesday meeting for their first consideration. After getting final approval by the city, it would go before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for approval.