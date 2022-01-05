Columbus wastewater treatment plant chosen for award

Columbus City Utilities has been chosen for the wastewater treatment plant of the year award by a group of southern Indiana utilities.

City officials announced recently that the plant on South Jonesville Road was chosen for the award from the Southern Indiana Operators Association, which is meant to recognize excellence in the field.

A committee inspected the facility and rated it on appearance, operations and efficiency. The Columbus plant was built in 2010 and became operational in 2011.

For more information about Columbus City Utilities, you can go to columbusutilities.org.