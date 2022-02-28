Columbus wants your thoughts on final bike and pedestrian plan

The city of Columbus would like to get your thoughts on the final draft of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian plan after nearly four years of work on the the project.

The current version of the plan dates back to 2010, and the city began developing an update in 2018. The plan outlines ways to improve the city’s bike and pedestrian network, including improving the connections, expanding the network, adding wayfinding signs and maintaining the routes. The goal is to make it more convenient, safe and comfortable for pedestrians and cyclists in the community.

The plan updating included focus group interviews, a public workshop and an online survey and mapping exercise in 2019. Last summer, the city unveiled the draft plan and asked you to help prioritize the recommended infrastructure improvements.

The Columbus Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 9th in the meeting room at City Hall, or streaming through the city website. You can find a link to the plan here.