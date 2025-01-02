Columbus Utilities worker receives statewide award

A Columbus City Utilities worker has been recognized as professional of the year by the Southern Indiana Operators Association.

According to the city water company, Melinda Burton received the award in December. The award is given annually to a worker who exhibits excellence in their work and contributes positively to their organization and the industry as a whole. She was nominated by her colleagues and was selected unanimously by the awards committee.

Burton is the first Columbus City Utilities employee to receive the award.

She is retiring after 42 years of service.