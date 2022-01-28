Columbus unveils new site for Nexus Park updates

The city of Columbus is unveiling a new website and logo for Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall.

Columbus officials yesterday said that the site will be used to provide updates on developments at the location as the city and Columbus Regional Health remodel and expand the facility.

The city and CRH purchased the 35-acre mall site at 25th Street and Central Avenue in 2018 with an eye to making the property into a health, wellness, sports and recreation center for the city.

When completed, the facility will include administrative offices for the city parks and recreation department, flexible spaces that can be used for sports, fitness and meetings, a 150,000 square-feet indoor field house, and CRH facilities for physician, diagnostic and therapy services. Plus there will be restaurant and retail areas.

The Nexus Park logo was developed last year by marketing agency and branding consultant Cronin.

The Nexus Park website includes current hours of operation, updates to the facility, indoor walking options, Frequently Asked Questions and a contact form.

You can find the new site at nexuspark.org.