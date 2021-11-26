Columbus trash, recycling routes delayed due to holiday

Columbus city offices remain closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trash and recycling collection will be running one day behind with normal Thursday routes running today, and normal Friday routes running on Saturday. Leaf collection will be running several days late. Normal Thursday pickups will be running on Monday, and normal Friday pickups are running on Tuesday.

You call the Public Works department with any questions at 812-376-2509.

Columbus city utilities says if you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.