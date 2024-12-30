Columbus tops list of safest small cities

Columbus is being listed as the safest small town in America, according to a study by the Money Geek website.

The study, linked to on social media by Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane over the weekend, compared FBI crime statistics from 2023, the most recent year available, and determined crime rates per 100 thousand people. It then ranked the more than 1,000 communities of between 30,000 and 100,000 people by the amount that crime costs residents per capita.

The study calculated that Columbus had a crime cost per capita of $22. The second safest city in the calculation, Wallingford, Connecticut had a cost of $40 and the 10thon the list, Upper Arlington, Ohio had a cost of $74 per capita. The average of all the cities was just over $1,100 per capita.

According to the study, the violent crime rate in Columbus ranked 19th and the property crime rate ranked 112th.

The study also concluded that small cities have 48 percent lower crime costs than larger cities.

You can find information on the study here: https://www.moneygeek.com/living/safest-cities/small-cities-and-towns-in-america/#safest-small-cities-and-towns