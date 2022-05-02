Columbus to start street-sweeping on Monday

The city of Columbus will begin its spring street sweeping schedule starting on Monday, May 9th and running through June 3rd.

You can find a schedule of streets to be cleaned on the city website at columbus.in.gov and looking under the Public Works Department. You can also find a link here.

If you have any questions about the street sweeping you can call 812-376-2509.

Streets will be posted with No Parking signs and vehicles must be removed on the date of the sweeping or the vehicle will be towed.

You can contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 for towing information.