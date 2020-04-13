Columbus to kick off yard waste collections April 20th

The city of Columbus is kicking off this spring’s yard waste program on April 20th.

The city garage staff say that in order to have yard waste picked up, all grass clippings, leaves and other soft materials must be in a yard-waste Toter. No woody items such as limbs can go in the yard waste Toter, but you can stack those beside your Toters curbside. You CAN put an armful of sticks or branches in your brown trash Toter each week. But no other yard waste should go in your regular trash Toter and none should go in your recycling Toter.

Your yard waste will be picked up the same day as your regular trash. It should be at the curb by 7a.m. in the morning.

For those new to the yard waste program, a dark-green Toter can be purchased at Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

For more information you can check out the city website at www.columbus.in.gov/public-works/2020/02/20/spring-sweep/ or call 812-376-2509