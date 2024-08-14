Columbus to host history talk with city’s mayors

The city of Columbus will be holding a public conversation with former mayors of the city next month, focused on the history of the city.

The Legacy of Leadership — Our Mayors Remember talk will be on September 11th at The Commons. It will feature Mayor Mary Ferdon, former mayors Nancy Ann Brown-Poynter, Fred Armstrong and Jim Lienhoop, as well as former Deputy Mayor Sherry Stark representing the Stewart Administration. WCSI’s own John Foster will be the moderator for the panel.

There will be a hospitality hour from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the conversation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and questions and answers from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Heritage Fund is the sponsor for the event.