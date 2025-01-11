Columbus to hold MLK Day breakfast at The Commons

The city of Columbus will be holding its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast again with a theme of “All-In: It’s Time to be Uncomfortable.”

The keynote address will be delivered by Bishop Johnny Edwards, Sr., Pastor of Abundant Harvest Ministries – Columbus, and President of the Columbus/Bartholomew County Branch of the NAACP. There will also be remarks from Mayor Mary Ferdon and Chad Phillips, superintendent of Bartholomew Consolidated Schools.

During the breakfast, scholarships will be presented including six $1,000 MLK Scholarships awarded to college-bound high school graduates along with Ivy Tech Community College and IU Columbus scholarships for $1,000. Each winner will also receive an extra $1,500 Scholarship from the African American Foundation to assist with sophomore year tuition.

The breakfast is free and a hot buffet breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. at The Commons.