Columbus to consider plan for downtown grocery, apartments

The Columbus Plan Commission will be looking at a downtown development project this afternoon that would bring apartments, stores and a grocery to property beside the Bartholomew County Jail.

Developer Flaherty & Collins of Indianapolis is proposing a site development plan to construct a 15,000-square foot grocery store and a more than 55,150-square foot apartment building with about 200 units at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Second Street.

The project would require several waivers by the city, including allowing two structures on the lot, reducing the side setbacks for a parking lot from 5 to 3 and a half feet, and having more than 15 feet setbacks along Lafayette Avenue and Second Street, where there is now a zero-foot build-to line.

The planning department staff is recommending approval of the waivers.

The city is partnering with the developers to build the $40 million project, which would open in about three years. In addition to providing the property for the project, the city through the Columbus Redevelopment Commission would guarantee more than $11 million dollars in bonds.

The Plan Commission meets remotely starting at 4 p.m. today. You can find a link to the WebEx session at columbus.in.gov

Architect’s depictions courtesy of Flaherty & Collins via Columbus and Bartholomew County Planning Department.