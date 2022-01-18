Columbus to consider new rules on trees, shrubs along streets

Columbus City Council will be considering adopting new rules on street trees and shrubs in the city, when it meets tonight.

According to city documents, previous rules covering street trees and shrubs have become outdated. The city contracted with Davey Resource Group to look at similar ordinances throughout the state, current trends and best practices for recommendations. Concerned citizens and city departments worked together to update the rules.

The ordinance will only apply to trees on public property or in the public right-of-way. It outlines street tree care practices and standards and property owner responsibilities. It also sets up a financial assistance program to remove dying, dead or hazardous trees with the property owner responsible for half of the cost and the city picking up the other half.

The Board of Public Works and Safety will also be asked to adopt a tree manual with more specific details, including the types of trees welcome in the right-of-way, their sizes and other details.

City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Columbus City Hall and via Webex. Video streaming of the meeting is available on the city website at columbus.in.gov.