Columbus to begin seeking Greenbelt golf proposals later this week

Columbus Parks and Recreation Department expects to start looking for proposals to operate Greenbelt Golf Course later this week.

Although an initial recommendation from the city administration called for closing the course, with decisions expected by the parks department and City Council by the end of the month and closing in August, a new timeline released a week and a half ago added 60 days to the decision timeline to allow for the consideration of other options and proposals.

Mayor Jim Lienhoop said that the public showed it was more interested in maintaining the mission of Greenbelt than the financial or other factors being weighed in closing it. The city will be seeking proposals on the operations of Greenbelt, and Lienhoop said that they would consider any serious proposals. He said there are no serious proposals on the table yet, but there have been people express serious interest in making a proposal.

Although the request for proposals was expected Friday, the parks department announced that it would be releasing a request for proposals late this week.