Columbus teen dies after accident on Interstate 65

A Columbus teen was hit and killed by a semi after an accident on Interstate 65 early Saturday morning.

15-year-old Ethan Kuniewicz of Columbus was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy County Coroner Charlie Deweese.

The incident was reported at 5:51 a.m. Saturday morning, about three miles south of Edinburgh on the interstate according to the coroner’s office.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports that the teen was traveling north on the Interstate when the minivan ran off the road into the median. Based on witnesses, it appears that Kuniewicz tried to cross the southbound traffic when he was hit by the semi.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police. I-65 was shut down for about three hours.

