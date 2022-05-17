Columbus teen arrested after west side chase

A Columbus teen was arrested Friday night on drug-related charges after police tried to stop him for speeding.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers noticed a car speeding on Goeller Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m. Friday night. But when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over. Instead, he ran several stop signs, crossed the centerline and turned off his headlights in efforts to shake the pursuing officers.

He eventually pulled over in the parking lot at Southside Middle School, where 18-year-old Jesse T. Williams was taken into custody. A search revealed two loaded handguns, marijuana, plastic baggies with drug residue, scales and a large amount of cash.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, dealing in and possessing marijuana and reckless driving.