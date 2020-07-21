ColumBUS system to receive $2.3 million federal grant

The ColumBUS transit system in Columbus has been approved for a $2.3 million dollar grant to support the operating expenses of the fixed-route bus system and Call-a-Bus paratransit service.

The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Transit Administration made the announcement Monday, saying that the grant would be coming through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the program is providing $25 billion in grant funding to ensure our nations public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them.

These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency, said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

FTA also issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment , cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.