Columbus swears in newest police officer

The newest Columbus police officer, Matthew Anderson, was sworn in this week.

Anderson is originally from Lexington, Kentucky and he graduated from Georgetown College with bachelors degree in Communications and Media Studies. He has been working as an officer in Colorado Springs, Colorado for the past six years. Among other awards, he was twice honored with the department’s Medal of Valor.

Anderson will begin his orientation and in service training at the police department in preparation of starting the department’s field training program later this spring.