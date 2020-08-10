Columbus SWAT team makes arrest in domestic dispute

The Columbus Police Department SWAT team arrested a man Sunday evening who allegedly strangled a woman and held a gun to her head.

24-year-old Parker R. Broady was arrested at his home in the 2700 block of Prosperity Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday night after the SWAT team served a warrant.

He is facing preliminary charges of criminal confinement, intimidation, strangulation, pointing a firearm, domestic battery, and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Police also noticed drugs in the apartment during the raid. A search warrant was issued and police arrested 24-year-old Jalen R. Nichols of Columbus on charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.