Columbus SWAT team makes arrest in domestic dispute

admin
Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.
Parker R. Broady. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

The Columbus Police Department SWAT team arrested a man Sunday evening who allegedly strangled a woman and held a gun to her head.

24-year-old Parker R. Broady was arrested at his home in the 2700 block of Prosperity Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday night after the SWAT team served a warrant.

He is facing preliminary charges of criminal confinement, intimidation, strangulation, pointing a firearm, domestic battery, and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Police also noticed drugs in the apartment during the raid. A search warrant was issued and police arrested 24-year-old Jalen R. Nichols of Columbus on charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Jalen R. Nichols. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.