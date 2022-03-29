Columbus SWAT team arrests two in drug investigation

Two people were arrested Monday night after the Columbus Police SWAT team was called to a home on Reed Street.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers called in the team to serve a warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation at about 8:40 p.m. Monday night in the 700 block of Reed Street.

36-year-old Jennifer L. Goldman and 39-year-old Michael E. Ames, both of Columbus, were taken into custody without further incident. Police say that they recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the home.

Goldman was arrested on two counts of dealing methamphetamine along with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a syringe, as well as maintaining a common nuisance.

Ames is being accused of dealing in methamphetamine.

The Columbus SWAT team is made up of officers from the police department and deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted with this ongoing investigation.