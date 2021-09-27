Columbus streets undergoing work this week

The Columbus Engineering Department says that crews will be paving portions of 8th and 10 Streets, between Central Avenue and McClure Road starting today and lasting through Friday. The work is being done as part of the Community Crossing Matching Grant program.

Contractors are also working on resurfacing streets in neighborhoods near Deaver Road this week as part of the city overlay project

You should use caution while traveling in the areas and plan to obey flaggers and traffic control signs.