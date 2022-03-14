Columbus streets closing for water main, crack-sealing work

The city of Columbus wants to alert you to street closings and detours coming up this week.

Starting today, Milestone Contractors will begin work rebuilding Fourth Street from Lafayette Avenue to Chestnut Street. The whole project will include installing a new water main, storm sewer, sidewalks, curb and gutter.

The contractors will be closing the street to work on the water main between Franklin and Lafayette first. That could include the intersections too.

Also today, the city is kicking off its annual crack sealing program. Crews from RLH Sealcoating will begin the work in Wildflower Estates and Wildflower Commons. Other subdivisions scheduled in this year’s program are Brookfield Place, Cross Creek, Skyview Estates, Stonehaven, Westlake Hills, Presidential Parks – Grant, Madison & Washington and several other city streets.

You will see No Parking signs posted at least 24 hours in advance of the work. You will need to move your vehicles by 7 in the morning to avoid getting towed.

Officials say that crack sealing is part of the city’s preventative maintenance plan. The work means less water penetrates the asphalt pavement, which results in fewer potholes and longer lasting streets.

The crack-sealing project should finish in May, weather permitting.

You should avoid those areas if you can, use caution around workers and obey flaggers in work zones.