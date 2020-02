Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop will hold his annual State of the City address next week, scheduled for 6:30 on Tuesday, March 3 in Fair Oaks Mall, across from the former J. Nicole store.

The speech will follow the regular Tuesday night City Council meeting, that will also be held at Fair Oaks Mall, but at 5:30 p.m. instead of the normal start time. At 6 p.m., there will be a reception for the State of the City attendees.