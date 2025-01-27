Columbus State of the City address set for Feb. 19th

Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon will hold her second State of the City address next month at Nexus Park.

The State of the City is an effort to update the community on the past year’s achievements and to outline upcoming priorities. At last year’s event, her first as mayor, Ferdon announced initiatives to improve public safety, reduce homelessness, address modern transit needs and improve Columbus Animal Care Services.

The presentation will be held February 19th in the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park. Doors will open at 5:30 with the presentation starting at 6 p.m. You are invited to attend.