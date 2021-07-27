Columbus seeks nominees for human rights award

The Columbus Human Rights Commission is looking for your nominations for the William R. Laws Human Rights Award.

According to the commission, the award recognizes a group of members from the community, a community organization, or an individual who has made a substantial contribution to Columbus in any areas of human and civil rights, equity, inclusion, belonging, and social justice.

Nominations for the Laws Award should be submitted to the Human Rights Commission by 5 in the afternoon on Friday, August 13th. You can send in nominations by mail, e-mail or drop them off in person in City Hall. Forms are available at City Hall and through the city’s website at columbus.in.gov.

If you have any questions, you can call the Human Rights

Commission at (812) 376-2532.