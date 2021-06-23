Columbus Scottish Festival organizers call off September event

Columbus Scottish Festival organizers are announcing that the festival will not be held this year, due to the loss of major financial support.

On social media, the festival organizers announced that while they look forward to continuing to share Scottish culture in southern Indiana, presenting a full festival this year would jeopardize their ability to present the festival in the years ahead. They said that the not-for-profit organization relies on grants, sponsorships and entry fees for funding.

On the normal festival weekend, Sept. 11th and 12th, there will be virtual festival programming through the group’s Facebook page.

You can get more information at scottishfestival.org.