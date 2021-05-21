Columbus roundabout to get landscaping for bicentennial

The Columbus roundabout will be getting a facelift as part of the city’s bicentennial efforts.

Robin Hilber, with the city’s community development department, says that the city is landscaping the roundabout at the intersection of 11th, Brown and Lindsey streets. The roundabout is seen as one of the main entrances to the city’s downtown Arts and Entertainment District.

The city’s departments of Public Works, Parks and Recreation and Community Development have been working with the volunteer Columbus in Bloom group to redesign the entryway without compromising sight lines for traffic.

The landscaping will include portions of the old train trestle from Noblitt Park. It will include stone, grass, perennials and bushes and will be funded by Columbus in Bloom. Becky Church, who maintains the downtown flowers and foliage for the city, designed the project and is overseeing its installation.