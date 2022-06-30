Columbus residents sought in Franklin County thefts

Franklin County authorities are looking for two Columbus residents, who they believe are involved in recent vehicle break-ins there.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help locating 33-year-old Dustin A. Hurley and 31-year-old Amanda L. Zeigler. The two were last seen driving a white, 2016 Chevy Impala. Franklin County is east of Decatur County on the Indiana/Ohio border. Authorities believe the two may be located in the Cincinnati area.

If you have any information, you can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138.

Photos courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.