Local News Top Story 

Columbus residents sought in Franklin County thefts

Dustin A. Hurley. 

Franklin County authorities are looking for two Columbus residents, who they believe are involved in recent vehicle break-ins there.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help locating 33-year-old Dustin A. Hurley and 31-year-old Amanda L. Zeigler. The two were last seen driving a white, 2016 Chevy Impala. Franklin County is east of Decatur County on the Indiana/Ohio border. Authorities believe the two may be located in the Cincinnati area.

If you have any information, you can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138.

Photos courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Amanda L. Zeigler. .