Columbus Regional Health shedding unneeded properties near hospital

Columbus Regional Health is getting rid of some property it no longer expects to use for future development along 19th Street.

The Bartholomew County Commissioners approved the sale of a home in the 2600 block of 19th Street yesterday morning, with hospital officials saying that they expect to have more to be sold soon.

David Lenart, director of facilities and materials for the hospital, said that the property to the northeast of the main hospital campus was acquired when the hospital planned to expand in that direction. However, with current plans concentrating on the west side of the city and at the former Fair Oaks Mall site, those properties are no longer needed for the hospital’s goals.

County Commissioner President Larry Kleinhenz said that the hospital would eventually have up to 13 properties to sell. He also stressed that it is a good time for the county-owned hospital to sell properties, with the tight home real estate market and high prices being commanded for homes now.

Each of the properties will come before the commissioners for approval as they are sold.