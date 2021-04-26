Columbus Regional Health relaxing rules on visitors

Columbus Regional Health is expanding visitor options for people receiving inpatient and outpatient services on the hospital campus starting today.

Each patient will be allowed up to two designated visitors or support people per day. Visitors must be 14 or older, and pass temperature and symptom screening. They must wear a mask and will be provided with a sticker by screening staff that identifies the visitor as someone who has passed the screening criteria. The sticker must be worn at all times.

For Birthing Center patients, the support person must be over the age 18. One person may be allowed while the mother is in labor and delivery only. One support person may be with the mother throughout her stay. After giving birth, the mother may have one visitor per day, between 4 and 8 p.m.

Visitation is not allowed in the Mental Health Unit, or for COVID- patients, with the exception of those in end-of-life care.

Entrances to the hospital remain restricted.