Columbus Regional continues work against virus spread

The Columbus Regional Health system has been preparing for weeks as the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent, according to CEO Jim Bickel.

Bickel spoke Friday at a press conference at Columbus City Hall organized by the local COVID-19 Task Force, which includes Columbus, Bartholomew County, CRH and other officials.

The main hospital building has limited access to only a few entrances, reduced the number of visitors allowed in the hospital, and is screening visitors for illness before allowing entry.

Limitations have also been put into place at physician offices and outpatient facilities.

Bickel said he wanted to stress that the hospital has set up a triage call center if you think you have been exposed to the virus. If you have any questions about local exposure or symptoms, you can call the center at 812-379-4449.