Columbus Public Safety Family Fun Day set for this evening

A reminder that Columbus emergency workers will be holding a Public Safety Family Fun Day today.

According to the Columbus Fire and Police Departments, the event will be taking place at the Columbus Lowe’s store on 10th Street from 5 to 8 p.m. this evening.

It will be a family friendly event with opportunities for fun, education and connecting with the community.

If you attend, you will have a chance to check out a variety of emergency response equipment, including fire trucks, police cruisers, and specialized vehicles. City officers and firefighters will be on hand to answer questions and to talk about their roles in the community.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.

Photo: Engine No. 5, Columbus Fire Department’s newest truck manufactured by E-One. Photo courtesy of E-One via Columbus Fire Department