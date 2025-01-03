Columbus promotes new assistant redevelopment director

The city of Columbus is announcing the promotion of Mikala Brown as the assistant director of the city’s redevelopment department, effective this week.

Brown is a native of Hope and a graduate of IUPUC with a business degree. Since 2021, Brown has been with the department as project coordinator.

In her new role, Brown will oversee various public and private improvement projects. Her responsibilities will include managing projects, engaging with stakeholders and the public and advocating for awareness of Redevelopment issues within the community. She will also working closely with the director on the professional development and organization of the Department.

The redevelopment department works to stimulate business growth, to expand economic and employment opportunities, and to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.