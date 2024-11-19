Columbus police welcomes new officer from Maryland

The city of Columbus is welcoming its newest police officer. Elijsha Munn was sworn in yesterday morning by Mayor Mary Ferdon.

Munn is originally from Maryland and after graduating high school he studied criminal justice. He began working as a correctional office at St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office before becoming a patrol deputy. He served as a field training officer and a member of the community’s emergency response team.

Munn will now undergo training with Columbus Police instructors and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, to transition his certification from Maryland to Indiana.

Photo: New Columbus Police Officer Elijsha Munn was sworn in Monday morning by Mayor Mary Ferdon. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.