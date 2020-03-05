Columbus police warning of phone scammers impersonating government

Columbus police want to remind you that legitimate businesses and government agencies will never ask you to send a payment via gift cards, pre-paid debit cards, wireless transfers or with internet currency.

The agency passed on tips via social media from the FBI office in Indianapolis, warning that scammers can make it appear that they are from an official government agency over the phone or through e-mail and will try to trick you into giving them money or divulging your personal information.

The FBI says that scammers are sending their scam attempts they may look legitimate. They may even threaten you with arrest or other legal actions, if you don’t pay them. If you receive such a call you should not give out any personal information, do not give them a payment, hang up and report the scam attempt to authorities.