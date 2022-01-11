Columbus police train for quick response to child abductions

The Columbus Police Department recently completed training a group of officers to form a Child Abduction Response Team.

According to police reports, 18 officers were put through the specialized course focusing on child abductions. The uniformed officers and detectives learned the importance of quickly determining the tasks to be completed in the event of a child abduction and the additional resources that could be needed.

The training was coordinated by Sergeants Matt Martindale and Courtney Plummer. Martindale said that time is critical in solving these cases and the department is developing a Child Abduction Plan to ensure all the proper steps are taken, leaving as little as possible to chance. Martindale praised the officers who took part, saying that they “have gone above and beyond to prepare themselves so not a minute is lost.”

Columbus police would like to expand the training later this year to include more CPD officers and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.