Columbus police to offer uniform pins to veterans

Columbus police are announcing a plan to provide officers who are also military veterans with a special pin to attach to their uniform.

According to the police department, the pins will display the branch of military in which the officers served. The plan was brought to Columbus from a local officer who attended a conference in Tennessee. While speaking with a colleague at the conference, the Columbus officer found out about that department’s program to recognize veterans for the service and to possibly assist with crisis calls involving veterans.

Police Chief Michael Richardson said that 35 percent of the Columbus department’s officers are military Veterans or are currently serving. He said that “these officers possess courage and discipline that they continue to utilize in their careers in law enforcement.”

The pins are meant to recognize their hard work and service.