Columbus police taking kids fishing for June event

Columbus Police Department and the local FOP will be hosting its annual Hook a Kid on Fishing Day at Ceraland on Friday June 11th.

The event will allow children ages 9 to 14 to learn to fish with a Columbus Police officer. According to the announcement from the department, if a child already has a fishing pole they are comfortable with, they should bring it. But there is enough fishing gear to go around and it will be provided at no cost to the participants, along with sun screen and bug spray. Lunch will also be provided.

Kids should be sent to the event with weather appropriate clothing and shoes.

The Hook a Kid on Fishing event will be from 9 to 1 at Ceraland on June 11th. Children will have to pre-register to attend. You can contact Officer Greg Ross at [email protected] or call 812-350-4015.