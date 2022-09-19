Columbus police seeking tips in man’s death

Columbus police are investigating the death of a man Friday morning after an incident near Indianapolis and Tellman Roads.

According to police reports, officers were called to the scene of a disturbance at about 1:40 a.m. that morning. They found an injured man in the woods and he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he died.

An autopsy was scheduled over the weekend.

Anyone with any information on the man is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.