Columbus police seeking leads on Mill Race Park assault

Columbus police are looking for your help finding a man who attacked a woman at Mill Race Park over the weekend.

Police say that a woman was inside a restroom at Mill Race park at about 9:45 Saturday morning when she was grabbed by a man she didn’t know. He ran from the restroom a short time later.

Witnesses said the man was white with an average build and between 5-10 and 6 feet tall. He was wearing shorts and a dirt-bike style helmet. He drove a black moped and left the park through its north entrance.

Police say that if you have any information, you should contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.