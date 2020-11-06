Columbus police seeking leads in vehicle break-ins

Columbus police are looking for your help solving a series of vehicle break-ins yesterday on the south side of the city.

Lt. Matt Harris, spokesman for the department, says that there were reports of about 10 thefts from vehicles in the Shadow Creek Farms subdivision between 3 and 6 Thursday morning. The vehicles were unlocked and two handguns were stolen during the thefts.

Harris said that two people were seen on video leaving a white car and pulling on the door handle of another vehicle during the time of the thefts. The suspects then left the area shortly afterwards.

If you have any information, you can contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.