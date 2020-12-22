Columbus police seek your help to identify burglary suspect

Columbus police are looking for a suspect in a burglary at a Middle Road salon.

The police have released still shots and video from a burglary at Vivian Lou Salon at 3075 Middle Road early Monday morning. Police say the suspect, who appears to be dressed in a black hooded jacket, light-blue shirt, jeans and a black knit cap, broke into the cash register and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

You can view a video of the suspect and the break-in on our Facebook page.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department.