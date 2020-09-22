Columbus police seek leads on pellet gun vandalism

Columbus police are looking for information after more than 15 vehicles had their windows shot out by a pellet gun early this morning.

Investigators say the damaged vehicles were parked in residential neighborhoods near Parkside Elementary School. Police are asking homeowners in the area to review any security camera footage that might have captured the vandalism or any suspicious activity.

If you have any information regarding the vandalism you can contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.