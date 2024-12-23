Columbus police seek citizens for public safety academy

Columbus is taking applications for the next session of its public safety citizens academy.

According to Columbus police, the academy has been offered since the 1990s and more than 1,000 residents have taken part.

The free 11-week course gives participants a look behind the scenes of public safety agencies in the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County. In previous classes, students have learned about the Columbus Police Department Bomb Squad, SWAT Team, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics/Vice Units, County Jail and K-9 Division. They have also fired weapons on the police gun range and used Columbus Fire Department equipment to cut open a wrecked vehicle and put out a fire correctly with a fire extinguisher.

The sessions begin on Thursday evenings starting February 13th from 6 to 9 p.m. in the evening. There will be no class during Spring Break with the last scheduled for May 1st. To take part you must be 18 and undergo a criminal background check.

You can find a link to sign up here: https://www.columbus.in.gov/police/info-documents/public-safety-academy/