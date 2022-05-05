Columbus police see rise in firearms thefts from vehicles

Columbus police are urging you to lock up your firearms. That’s after three recent reports of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Police say that stolen guns are often used in other crimes.

According to FBI statistics, more than $2.4 million worth of firearms were stolen in Indiana in 2020, the most recent year statistics are available. Only about $310,000 worth of firearms were recovered in the state.

Experts suggest that you document the serial numbers on your firearms in case they are ever stolen.

Columbus police ask that you help keep the community safe and to make sure you keep your guns secure, whether in your vehicles or in your home.