Update: Missing teen found safe

Updated: Missing teen found safe.

Earlier:

Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year old girl, Elizabeth Jacobs. She is possibly enroute to Indianapolis and is believed to be in danger. She is four feet, eleven inches tall and one hundred pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and pants with no shoes. Police say she was last seen in the area of Poshard Drive and Central Avenue in Columbus at about 10 this morning. If you have any information or know her location, you should call 9-1-1.