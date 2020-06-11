Columbus police searching for “armed and dangerous” man

Columbus police are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous, possibly suicidal and who has been suspected of making threats to attack police.

An Everbridge Alert System message went out at about 3 p.m., urging the public to be on the lookout for a black man, six-foot three-inches tall and 275 pounds in the area of 6691 West State Road 46, west of ABC Stewart School. He has black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his right arm. He may appear lost and be asking for a cell phone charger.

Police said they are searching for 55-year-old Philip D. Brantley. He is wanted of charges of felony battery with a deadly weapon, felony intimidation and battery.

If you see him. you should not approach him and instead call authorities. He is being accused of threatening to harm police or others. If you have information on Brantleys whereabouts you should call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.