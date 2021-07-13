Columbus police school resource officer recognized by association

A Columbus Police Department School Resource Officer was recently recognized by the Indiana School Resource Officer Association for his service.

The association recently held its annual conference in Michigan City and Officer Eric Kapczynski was honored with the Exceptional Service Award for Region 9 which covers an area encompassing Bartholomew County.

Kapczynski began as a school resource officer in 2018 and is assigned to Northside Middle School.

According to fellow SRO, Sgt. Julie Quesenberry, Kapczynski mapped all 18 Bartholomew Consolidated school buildings including the door numbers, putting them into the law enforcement database so police can more easily get the correct location when being called to a school. He also continues to lead the DARE program and works to build trust between students, teachers and staff.

BCSC Superintendent, Dr. Jim Roberts, said that Kapczynski and his fellow SROs work every day to form positive relationships with students while ensuring the safety and security of the nearly 13,500 individuals in the school system buildings.

Submitted Photo: Chase Lyday INSROA (Indiana School Resource Officer Association) President, CPD Officer Eric Kapczynski, CPD Sgt. and INSROA Vice President, Julie Quesenbery