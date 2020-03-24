Columbus police say they are not taking part in shutdown enforcement

Starting at midnight tonight, Hoosiers should be staying at home except for essential trips or for those in essential jobs. Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued an order saying everyone should “hunker down.”

Columbus police are reporting that they have have been getting phone calls from residents concerned that they would be cited or arrested by officers if they are traveling in Columbus during this shutdown.

But Columbus police say that city officers will not be issuing citations or arresting people for being outside of their homes during the closure, set to last for two weeks. However the department is encouraging you to stay at home and not to travel except for essential trips.

The governor’s office says that staying home is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in your community.

If the order is not followed, the governor’s office says Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to make sure it is enforced..

The governor’s office also says that the Indiana National Guard will not be used to enforce the order. Instead, the Indiana National Guard is aiding in planning, preparation and logistics with other state agencies.