Columbus Police Department and the local FOP will be hosting its annual Hook a Kid on Fishing Day at Ceraland on Friday.

The event will allow children ages 9 to 14 to learn to fish with a Columbus Police officer.

The Hook a Kid on Fishing event will be from 9 to 1 at Ceraland on June 11th. Children will have to pre-register to attend. You can contact Officer Greg Ross at [email protected] or call 812-350-4015.